NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a man violently attacked a woman on a New York City subway train after he spewed an anti-gay slur at her, causing her to strike her head on the floor and fracture her spine.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force on Saturday released a photo and video of the suspect in the Nov. 30 incident. They say he fled the Manhattan-bound E train at the Forest Hills station in Queens.

Investigators say the suspect, a black man in his 50s, attacked the 20-year-old woman as she tried to get away from him, punching her in the back of the head and shoving her to the floor.

Police say the suspect is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.