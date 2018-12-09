SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities say two people are in custody in connection with an armed robbery in Layton last month.

Layton police say detectives recently identified one of the suspects and arrested him Saturday without incident while serving a search warrant at a residence.

They say 18-year-old Nathan Hickerson was booked into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of investigation of aggravated robbery and discharge of a firearm.

The Deseret News reports that while police were searching the home, officers discovered marijuana, two handguns and clothing matching the description of that allegedly worn by Hickerson at the time of the Nov. 12 robbery.

Police say a 17-year-old boy also was booked into juvenile detention for investigation of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

