CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say a man has been found shot in a Cleveland street and has died.

Cleveland police say officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of an unconscious man lying in the street in the Union-Miles neighborhood on the city’s East Side.

Police say the man had been shot in the stomach. Authorities say he was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Officer hasn’t identified the man.

Police are still investigating. They didn’t release additional details about the shooting.





