BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - State police say a dispute between two women in the same vehicle ended with one woman stabbing the other and abandoning the victim by the side of the highway.

Police say the dispute occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday on a Route 24 ramp to Interstate 495 in Bridgewater.

Witnesses say an SUV stopped on the ramp and two women got out. One woman was left by the road with stab wounds to her leg, while the other got back in the vehicle and was and tracked down 22 miles away in Foxborough.

The alleged assailant, identified only as a Falmouth resident, faces charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a family member.

The victim, a Saugus woman, was taken to the hospital.





