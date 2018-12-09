CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a homeless man has been found shot to death in Camden.

But it’s not yet known what sparked the shooting.

Camden County prosecutors say 34-year-old Oreste Borrero was found shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday in an alleyway near the 3100 block of Westfield Avenue by county police officers who responded to reports of an unconscious man. They found him lying on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Borrero was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. No other injuries were reported.

Further details on the shooting, including what type of weapon was used, have not been disclosed.

No arrests have been made.





