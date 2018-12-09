LOS ANGELES (AP) - A prominent Los Angeles-area obstetrician is denying allegations by more than 20 former patients that he assaulted, harassed or harmed them during treatment.

The Los Angeles Times reports Sunday that the claims against Dr. Patrick Sutton include unwanted sexual advances, medical incompetence, the maiming of women’s genitals and the preventable death of an infant. The allegations date to 1989, Sutton’s first year at Pasadena’s Huntington Memorial Hospital.

After the newspaper reported in October that Sutton was facing a fifth accusation of sexual impropriety, the hospital announced he would have a chaperone when treating patients.

A hospital spokeswoman subsequently said Sutton no longer works there. Sutton tells the Times the hospital asked him to take a leave or face suspension and he agreed to the leave.

Sutton denies all the allegations and says he’s a good doctor.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.