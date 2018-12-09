GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Cortez Seales scored 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting and had a career-best five steals as North Dakota slipped past Milwaukee 83-72 Sunday, halting a four-game skid.

Aanen Moody added 18 points, Kienan Walter 14 and Conner Avants 12 for the Fighting Hawks (5-5), who trailed by two at halftime but took over with 13-3 run after the break. Seales scored six of his points and had two steals during the go-ahead rally that left North Dakota ahead for keeps, 53-48.

Darius Roy led the Panthers (2-8) with 20 points, Vance Johnson added 19 with 10 rebounds and Bryce Barnes scored 16. Milwaukee has lost four in a row.

North Dakota shot 54 percent from the field, 27 of 50, trailed 40-38 at halftime and held Milwaukee to 31 percent shooting (10 of 32) in the second half to pull away.

The Fighting Hawks converted 18 of 21 free throws after halftime, 23 of 31 for the game.





