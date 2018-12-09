AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) - Police have arrested a man suspected of making threats to a South Florida synagogue.

The Aventura Police Department tweeted Saturday that Nadim Siddiqui was arrested as part of an investigation with several local and state law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement sources told the Miami Herald that Siddiqui is suspected of making threats to the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center and possibly other Jewish establishments.

His arrest isn’t related to terrorism. But authorities say he was responsible for several recent nuisance incidents such as tipping over menorahs and repeatedly trespassing at a Jewish market.

Court records show the 35-year-old man faces a charge of criminal mischief. He was being held Sunday morning at the jail in Miami-Dade County pending a bond hearing.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.