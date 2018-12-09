FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - A northern Colorado teenager has been sentenced for a shooting that left another teen dead on the Fourth of July.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports the 16-year-old boy was sentenced Friday to six years in the state’s youth offender system followed by three years of supervised probation for the death of 16-year-old Cross Goodwin. He also received a suspended 16-year term in prison.

Investigators say the teen pointed a gun at Goodwin’s head and fired after asking him if he wanted to play Russian roulette. Witnesses said the teen screamed and either didn’t know there was a bullet in the gun or didn’t know that the bullet was in a position to be fired.

He pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter and first-degree assault with extreme indifference.

