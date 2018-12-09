PUTNAM, Conn. (AP) - Lawyers for a Connecticut man charged with killing his father and shooting a police officer are getting ready to present their side of the case in his trial.

The trial of 39-year-old Andrew Samuolis is scheduled to resume Tuesday in Putnam Superior Court after a monthlong break. The prosecution rested its case on Nov. 6.

Police say Samuolis opened fire on officers when they entered his Willimantic home in June 2013. One officer was shot but survived. Samuolis was captured during a neighborhood manhunt and his father’s corpse was found in their home. Police say Samuolis lived with the body for five months.

Samuolis has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges. His lawyers are pursuing an insanity defense before a three-judge panel.





