CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) - A woman serving a life term in the slaying of a fellow teenager two decades ago in Pennsylvania could be eligible for parole in about 15 years following a resentencing hearing.

The (Altoona) Mirror reports that 36-year-old Jessica Holtmeyer was resentenced Friday in Clearfield County Court in light of a Supreme Court decision barring life without parole terms for juveniles.

Holtmeyer was 16 when prosecutors said she hung 15-year-old Kimberly Jo Dotts and smashed her face with a rock in remote Clearfield County woods in May 1998. Authorities said teens planning to run away to Florida feared Dotts would tell adults.

At a July hearing, defense witnesses maintained that Holtmeyer had already been rehabilitated. Senior Judge Daniel Howsare sentenced her to 35 years to life on the first-degree murder conviction.

