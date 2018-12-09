FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) - A former youth basketball coach from Massachusetts has been sentenced to prison for up to seven years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a player.

The Herald News reports that 37-year-old Brandon Rivera, of Fall River, was sentenced last week to five to seven years behind bars and eight years of probation. He was charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and possession of child pornography.

Rivera was charged after the 15-year-old victim’s mother reported to police in May that Rivera had been at the family’s home and took her daughter’s cellphone because he was upset she was communicating with a boy he thought was bad for her.

The victim later said Rivera engaged in sexual encounters with her on several occasions beginning in October 2017.





