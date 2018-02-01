YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities arrested a Mexican national in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program after he was caught allegedly attempting to smuggle four other Mexican nationals into the country in a truck.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Border Patrol agents stationed Monday at the Yuma Sector arrested a 26-year-old Mexican immigrant.

Agents spotted footprints of four people near the Colorado River in a rural area south of Yuma.

Other agents followed the group to the truck and arrested them as they drove.

The vehicle was seized for forfeiture.

President Donald Trump announced last year the DACA program would end in March, calling on Congress to find a permanent solution for the immigrants.