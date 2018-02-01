The American Bar Association’s top officer has warned the Trump administration and Congress to stay out of the way of the independent counsel’s probe of the Trump campaign, saying people are trying to use “intimidation tactics” to derail the investigation.

ABA President Hilarie Bass said the nature of American democracy depends on Mr. Mueller being able to get to the bottom of what happened surrounding the 2016 election.

“The United States has a history of using independent investigations to protect the nation against abuses of power. For such investigations to work, they must be allowed to go forward unfettered by threats, intimidation tactics and interference by other branches of government,” Ms. Bass said, as the ABA held its 2018 midyear meeting.

She said the questions Mr. Mueller is asking are of “critical significance,” and said “democracy itself” depends on allowing him to work independently.

The statement comes as the White House is planning to release a controversial memo drafted by Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican and chairman of the House intelligence committee.

The memo reportedly details surveillance abuses by the FBI.