Rep. Bob Goodlatte said Thursday the release of the Republican memo examining the behavior of the upper echelons of the FBI will be upsetting to people at the top levels bureau.

“It will be embarrassing to several people near the top of the FBI, but that’s all I can say at this point,” Mr. Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, said on Fox News.

He said that he understands why those in the top positions of the FBI would not want the memo, written by Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, released since it shows unflattering behavior by some of those at the agency.

“This cannot be allowed in the headquarters of the federal bureau of investigation,” Mr. Goodlatte said of the behavior referring to allegations of political bias.

Mr. Nunes’ memo has caused controversy on Capitol Hill as Democrats urge Republicans not to release the memo, while the White House indicates that President Trump is inclined to release it.

The House Intelligence Committee voted on Monday to publicly release the memo, but the final decision rests with Mr. Trump.

The ranking member on that committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, accused Mr. Nunes on Wednesday of changing the substance of the memo without allowing the committee to vote on it, as is protocol.

Democrats argue Republicans are politically motivated to undermine the justice system, but Republicans say it shows bias in the organization against the president.