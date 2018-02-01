Democrat Conor Lamb has opened up a fundraising lead over Republican state Sen. Rick Saccone in their special election race in western Pennsylvania, according to campaign finance reports.

The latest filings with the Federal Elections Commission shows that in his bid for the seat in the 18th Congressional District Mr. Lamb, a former Marine and assistant U.S. attorney, had pulled in over $560,000 and had $412,000 cash on hand through Dec. 31.

Meanwhile, Mr. Saccone, a Navy veteran and four-term state lawmaker, had raised $214,000 and had almost $200,000 cash on hand.

The March 13 special election is garnering lots of national attention, as Democrats are hoping Mr. Lamb can pull off a victory in a district that has been a GOP stronghold, and Republicans are seeking to avoid what would be considered an embarrassing loss.

President Trump campaigned with Mr. Saccone last month, and Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to campaign with him on Friday.