President Trump tweeted Thursday that Democrats refuse to help Republicans fix the DACA situation.

“March 5th is rapidly approaching and the Democrats are doing nothing about DACA. They Resist, Blame, Complain and Obstruct - and do nothing. Start pushing Nancy Pelosi and the Dems to work out a DACA fix, NOW!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The DACA program — the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy that Mr. Trump announced the end of last year — is set to expire in just over one month, but lawmakers also face another spending deadline on Feb. 8. After the government shutdown a few weeks ago, lawmakers promise to have a fix for the program by the next funding bill. Both parties agree they want to protect DACA recipients, but Republicans also want comprehensive immigration reform, including border security and funding for a wall.

This follows another tweet from Mr. Trump earlier in the morning urging voters to send more Republicans to Congress in 2018.

“Heading to beautiful West Virginia to be with great members of the Republican Party. Will be planning Infrastructure and discussing Immigration and DACA, not easy when we have no support from the Democrats. NOT ONE DEM VOTED FOR OUR TAX CUT BILL! Need more Republicans in ‘18,” he tweeted.

Republicans are currently in West Virginia for a retreat to discuss their upcoming policy agenda for the year. The meeting was slightly delayed after the Amtrak train carrying lawmakers collided with a dump truck. Only two lawmakers had minor injuries, but one person in the truck was killed and the other was severely wounded.

Heading to beautiful West Virginia to be with great members of the Republican Party. Will be planning Infrastructure and discussing Immigration and DACA, not easy when we have no support from the Democrats. NOT ONE DEM VOTED FOR OUR TAX CUT BILL! Need more Republicans in ‘18. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2018