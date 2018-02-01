President Trump asked GOP leaders on Thursday to put his immigration framework up for a vote in the Senate when the chamber begins its debate in coming weeks, moving to make his four-point plan the basis for the looming floor fight.

“I know that the Senate is planning to bring an immigration bill to the floor in the coming weeks, and I am asking today that the framework we submitted be the bill that the Senate votes on,” Mr. Trump will tell Republican members of Congress, who are gathered in West Virginia for their annual policy retreat.

The president will also say the public is on his side on the issues, pointing to polling that has found strong support for tackling legalization of illegal immigrants along with added border security and limits to the chain of family migration.

Mr. Trump has called for granting a full pathway to citizenship to 1.8 million illegal immigrant “Dreamers,” along with a $25 billion trust fund to construct his border wall, limiting family sponsorship of immigration to spouses and minor children and eliminating the visa lottery that gives away 50,000 immigration passes a year.

The president’s plan is a bold middle-ground solution, combining a generous amnesty — though not as much as Democrats want — with new enforcement and policy changes — though not as far as conservatives want to go.

It may be too much of an ask.

Those on both sides are beginning to eye a slimmed-down middle ground that would legalize Dreamers, though without an explicit pathway to citizenship, and would fund the border wall, but wouldn’t pursue the changes to the legal immigration system.