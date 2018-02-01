Donald Trump Jr. claimed Thursday that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was “fired” because of information in the notorious classified Nunes memo.

While Mr. McCabe had been the subject of considerable criticism from President Trump, he resigned from his post, and White House officials said they had nothing to do with his leaving.

The FBI, in an unusual public statement this week, said the memo compiled by the House intelligence committee and Chairman Devin Nunes, should not be released and is misleading.

That prompted the president’s son to say the bureau was trying to hide misconduct, reportedly aimed at undermining his father’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“The FBI reaction to the memo is Indicative of a lot. All of congress has seen it, not just the special committees. Also weird that for the first time ever the media wants less info? What are they hiding?” he asked.

While it isn’t true that all of Congress has seen the Nunes memo (only House members have had that opportunity), his next tweet made the claim of a McCabe firing, which has been denied on every front.

“It was good enough to fire McCabe, no one argues its factually inaccurate, but now days later they want to protect the names of those involved in a scandal that was big enough to fire a senior official a month before retirement? They don’t deserve a pass on that!” Mr. Trump tweeted.