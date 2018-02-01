The Georgia state Senate passed unanimously a resolution Thursday condemning the NFL for rejecting a Super Bowl ad from American Veterans while allowing players to kneel during the national anthem.

The resolution encouraged residents of Georgia, which is slated to host the Super Bowl in 2019, to stand for the national anthem and slammed the NFL for its “hypocritical actions” on free speech.

The National Football League has abandoned even the pretense of supporting free speech and dissent, silencing a major veterans’ organization while condoning organized disrespect and contempt for the Flag of the United States and the National Anthem,” said the two-page resolution.

The measure comes days after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a proclamation declaring game day “Stand for the Super Bowl Sunday,” and also asked residents to stand for the anthem during Super Bowl LII.

“I was skeptical when NFL officials tried to justify the organized disrespect for our flag by citing free speech,” said GOP state Sen. David Shafer in a statement to the Gwinnett Daily Post. “But their shabby treatment of AMVETS exposes the hypocrisy of that excuse. When America’s veterans try to exercise their free speech, the NFL has no problem telling them to sit down and shut up.”

The resolution introduced Wednesday reportedly caught Democrats off guard.

Democratic state Sen. Steve Henson, who leads the caucus, said Democrats were “embarrassed the lieutenant governor would slip a resolution through in a deceptive manner,” according to the Journal-Constitution.

The NFL rejected last month a print ad for the Super Bowl program submitted by American Veterans, or AMVETS, with the phrase #PleaseStand, a reference to players who have sat or knelt for the national anthem in a show of protest against social injustice.

The NFL said that it avoids accepting ads viewed as making “political statements,” prompting AMVETS to accuse the league of a double-standard.

Mr. Shafer, who is running for lieutenant governor, also said his campaign would release digital ads on the issue over the weekend.

• This article was based in part on wire-service reports.