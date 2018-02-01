It is an annual rite of spring for conservatives, and the countdown is now underway. Here comes CPAC — the Conservative Political Action Conference — which begins Feb. 21 and features three days of robust speeches, rousing moments, authentic patriotism and profound reassurance that conservatism is thriving and gutsy.

Yes, there is still a traditional and very cordial Ronald Reagan Dinner. It is no wonder that CPAC is one of the region’s biggest events, typically drawing 13,000 enthusiastic attendees from every state in the union. It is a genuine show of force. Once again, the big doings will be staged at National Harbor, a glittering resort seven miles south of the nation’s capital on the banks of the Potomac River. Most tellingly, the theme this year is “A Time for Action.”

The ever-expanding speakers’ roster includes a noteworthy cross-section of luminaries that includes Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, Maine Gov. Paul LePage, Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. John R. Bolton, libertarian icon Gary Johnson, FCC chairman Ajit Pai, NRA analyst and broadcast host Dana Loesch and national radio host John Batchelor — who will host a show right from the CPAC stage.

Then there’s investigative gadfly Tom Fitton, Vegas pawn king Rick Harrison, columnists Ben Shapiro and Andrew McCarthy, astute author Gordon G. Chang, and The Washington Times’ own editorial page director and columnist Charles Hurt.

For the first time, CPAC will also include speakers broadcast live from a remote location — in this case The Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University. “Our ballroom can only accommodate several thousand activists,” advises Dan Schneider, executive director of the American Conservative Union, the true force behind this mammoth event.

And for those fans who are truly counting the moments, CPAC begins in approximately 456 hours.

DEPRESSED AND DEMOCRATIC

“What’s wrong with these people? Don’t they know nobody loves a sorehead?” asks columnist Roger L. Simon, founder of PJ Media.

He is speaking of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other prominent Democrats who keep getting caught on camera looking depressed and furious. This is not necessarily good optics when many alarmed Americans want to put the “resistance” aside for a few minutes and actually dare to think that their 401(k) plans are doing well.

“And why were they so depressed, you may ask? Easy. Here’s what they knew and what we all know. Trump is here to stay — for the next seven years. And they’re going to have to live with it,” says Mr. Simon. “The reason: Trump is an upper, like Reagan and JFK. All three were cheerleaders for America and made or make us feel good. That’s what wins. And why shouldn’t it? Optimism and pessimism are largely self-fulfilling prophecies. For today’s Democrats, it’s unhappy days are here again.”

JUST GET ON WITH IT

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle should heed this poll. Voters want you to get along with one another, and the White House as well. No, really. They do. So acknowledge the olive branch that President Trump graciously offered to the opposition during the State of the Union address earlier this week.

A new Rasmussen Reports survey finds that only 19 percent of likely U.S. voters believe that all the discord and squawking over most major issues is due primarily to “honest differences of opinion.”

Instead, almost three fourths of all voters — 71 percent — think that opposition is driven mostly by partisan politics. A year ago, that number stood at 57 percent in a similar survey, which suggests that Americans are weary of squabbling and ready to love forward. And a majority — 51 percent — now insist that president and Congress work together.

DIANE TAKES A STAND

She is definitely a popular Tennessee Republican. That would be Rep. Diane Black, a staunch social and fiscal conservative who now is running for governor. Her campaign reports that she has raised more money than any other candidate for the office, either Republican or Democrat — accruing $1.75 million in the last five months, the funds arriving from every county.

Mrs. Black also has a timely cause on her mind.

She has released a new TV spot simply title “Patriotic” to air during the Super Bowl pregame show Sunday. The lawmaker was prompted to produce the ad following the NFL’s rejection of an American Veterans message urging Super Bowl attendees to stand for the national anthem. Mrs. Black has her own message.

“The Eagles from Philadelphia and the Patriots from Boston. Two patriotic names. It’s too bad that the league doesn’t respect the patriotism of our national anthem. All year, players refused to stand for the anthem, and the league refused to accept an ad from the American Veterans urging everyone to please stand,” she says during the 30-second spot.

“But they can’t stop you and me. So tonight, wherever you are watching this game, please stand for ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ and join me in standing up for veterans.”

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Magnolia, classic Colonial estate home built in 1720 on 50 riverfront acres near Mathews, Virginia. Four bedrooms, three baths, study, formal living, dining, great rooms; 4,429 square feet. Six fireplaces, heart of pine and loblolly pine floors, cedar shake roof. Completely restored; new addition to main hall built from converted historic school house. Property includes guest cottage with full kitchen and bath, carriage house, workshop, barn, deep water pier, pond, extensive fenced yard to accommodate pets, spectacular river and woodland views. Priced at $1.35 million through VaBayHomes.com; enter 101555 in search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 57 percent of Americans say the state of the union is “strong”; 76 percent of Republicans, 52 percent of independents and 42 percent of Democrats agree.

• 57 percent overall say President Trump “should not be impeached”; 93 percent of Republicans, 59 percent of independents and 22 percent of Democrats agree.

• 56 percent overall say Mr. Trump “has been successful in getting Congress to pass his agenda”; 77 percent of Republicans, 56 percent of independents and 34 percent of Democrats agree.

• 42 percent overall approve of the job Mr. Trump is doing; 87 percent of Republicans, 36 percent of independents and 8 percent of Democrats agree.

• 21 percent overall approve of the job Congress is doing; 33 percent of Republicans, 18 percent of independents and 13 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: A Monmouth University poll of 806 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 28-30.

• Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin