Sen. John Thune said the Senate Intelligence Committee should get to see the memo prior to it’s public release, in an interview with The Hill on Thursday.

“I think the Senate Intelligence Committee needs to see it, for sure. Sen. Burr would like to see it and hasn’t been able to yet,” the South Dakota Republican said to the publication at the congressional GOP retreat in West Virginia.

“There are important national security considerations they need to weigh, and hopefully they’re doing that,” he added.

Mr. Thune’s opinion on Rep. Devin Nunes’ memo that alleges abusive practices within the justice system in order to obtain warrants on Trump campaign aides. The House Intelligence Committee voted to release the document.

President Trump and the White House have indicated that they favor releasing the memo. He is expected to make a decision in the coming day or two. He has five days to decide, not including the weekend, giving him until Monday.