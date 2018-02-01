A state appeals court ruled this week that Tinder, the online dating app, discriminated against older users by charging them more for some premium services than younger users.

Allan Candelore led the class action lawsuit, saying customers younger than 30 paid less for the “Tinder Plus” service, which offers more features in return for a monthly fee.

Tinder had argued younger customers are more likely to be at an economic disadvantage and needed the lower price, but Mr. Candelore said the disparity violated California law.

A lower court had dismissed the lawsuit but the appeals court said Tinder was breaking the law.

“Because nothing in the complaint suggests there is a strong public policy that justifies the alleged discriminatory pricing, the trial court erred,” said Judge Brian S. Currey in Monday’s opinion. “Accordingly, we swipe left, and reverse.”

Users of Tinder’s app “swipe left” on their phones to decline a match as unattractive, and swipe right to signal attraction.

Tinder had been charging $19.99 a month to customers at least 30 years of age to use the premium service, while charging customers under age 30 $14.99 or less.