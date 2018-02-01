ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who says he remains in remission from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, has been diagnosed with a “non-serious skin cancer.”

Hogan made the announcement at a news conference Thursday.

The Republican governor had some skin removed last month from his forehead. He says it turned out to be basal-cell and squamous-cell skin cancer, but not melanoma, which is a serious form of skin cancer. Hogan says the skin cancer he has is easy to take care of, and he has an appointment Saturday to remove it all. Hogan says he won’t miss a day of work.

He also says the skin cancer is “totally unrelated to the other cancer.”