Rep. Maxine Waters‘ rebuttal to President Trump’s first State of the Union address called the president a “terrible role model” who deserves a parental advisory every time he appears on television.

“This president, with his vulgarity and his disrespect for women and people of color is a terrible role model for our children,” the California Democrat said in a pre-taped response aired Wednesday on Angela Rye’s BET special. “Whenever he appears on TV there should be a disclaimer that says, ‘This may be may not be acceptable for children.’

“One speech cannot and does not make Donald Trump presidential,” Mrs. Waters continued. “He’s not presidential and he never will be presidential. He claims that he’s bringing people together but make no mistake, he is a dangerous, unprincipled, divisive and shameful racist.”

Mrs. Waters, who has led the call to impeach Mr. Trump, did not attend his State of the Union speech Tuesday night out of protest. She also boycotted his address last year to a joint session of Congress.

“We deserve better,” she ended her speech. “That’s why I have called for his impeachment. Some believe it’s too early — I disagree. The time is now. We must organize, challenge and resist.”