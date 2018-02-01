FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The Navajo Nation has wrapped up a four-day summit meant to identify gaps in public safety on the vast reservation.

Participants gathering Thursday at the tribe’s casino east of Flagstaff say those gaps include a slow or no response from emergency services, a shortage of police officers and poor communication between districts.

The tribe’s Justice Department is gathering the feedback to analyze what’s needed.

The issues aren’t new. But tribal officials say they wanted to get people across different departments talking, involve tribal communities in public safety and create consistency.

Participants also discussed using traditional methods to address high rates of suicide, violence and substance abuse.