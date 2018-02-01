Senate Minority Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for the removal of Rep. Devin Nunes over a controversial classified memo accusing the FBI and Justice Department of surveillance abuses.

Members of the panel have been publicly arguing over whether the document, drafted by the House intelligence committee chairman was altered between being approved by GOP panel members and when it was sent to the White House for further review.

“Chairman Nunes‘ deliberately dishonest actions make him unfit to serve as Chairman, and he must be immediately removed from this position,” Rep. Pelosi wrote in a letter to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan. “As Speaker, put an end to this charade and hold Chairman Nunes and all Congressional Republicans accountable to the oath they have taken to support and defend the Constitution, and protect the American people.”

Sen. Schumer added in his own letter to Mr. Ryan: “remove Chairman Nunes from the [committee]; withdraw support for the release of the memo; and insist on supporting swift passage of legislation protecting Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation from political interference.”

On Thursday morning, lawmakers continued clashing over an accusation made late Wednesday by the committee’s top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, that Mr. Nunes changed the document enough that it should be immediately withdrawn.

Mr. Nunes spokesman, Jack Langer, countered that the changes were minor and some even requested by the Democrats.

“In its increasingly strange attempt to thwart publication of the memo, the Committee Minority is now complaining about minor edits to the memo, including grammatical fixes and two edits requested by the FBI and by the Minority themselves,” Mr. Langer said.

The House intelligence committee voted to publicly release the memo along party lines on Monday and it’s now up to the White House to decide whether or not to go ahead with that decision.

On Thursday, the White House confirmed President Trump has read the document but officials were unwilling to comment on the timing of its public release.

“It’ll be reviewed and released at the appropriate time,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said on Fox News. “The president wants transparency, he wants the public to be able to see things. He’s made his inclination pretty clear.”

Mr. Shah said the White House is “engaged in a national security and legal review” of the memo.

The controversial memo

Mr. Nunes‘ document has created such controversy across Congress and the FBI that on Wednesday the bureau made a rare public statement questioning its accuracy.

The memo alleges Obama-era law enforcement officials abused the government surveillance program known as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) during the 2016 presidential election campaign — to spy on members of Mr. Trump’s campaign team.

Democrats argue that Republicans are now using Mr. Nunes‘ memo to discredit the justice system as part of a larger effort to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian meddling investigation.

Republicans counter that Mr. Trump was politically smeared by the Russia scandal by Obama-era officials on their way out of Washington after the 2016 election.

On Thursday, CNN reported that Mr. Trump continues to tell associates he believes the memo could help discredit the Russia investigation.

Panel member Brad Wenstrup reiterated that only minor changes had been made.

“The only thing I was aware of were making some grammatical changes and making sure that we did not describe someone’s job if it was a matter of national security, but the content wasn’t changed,” the Ohio Republican told CNN.

Democratic committee member, Rep. Jim Himes countered that Mr. Nunes made “substantive changes” before shipping the document to the White House.

“If you read Adam Schiff’s letter, and Adam Schiff, whatever you think of him as a Democrat in what has unfortunately become a partisan fight, is an attorney. He’s very careful. He’s not bombastic. He doesn’t bend the truth, and the words were that there were material and substantive changes,” Mr. Himes told CNN on Thursday.

Rep. Peter King, former chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, also weighed in on Thursday, saying Mr. Nunes‘ memo includes “every relevant fact” to the case and believes the memo should come out.

“The first time the White House saw it is, we had our people officially deliver it to [the] White House counsel, and the national security lawyers, on Monday night at the White House,” Mr. King, New York Republican, said on CNN.

Mr. King said that he agrees some Republicans “overstate” the case, but he said that is why the memo needs to be released. Once the information is out there the American public can make up their own minds about the situation.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report