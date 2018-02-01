Rep. Peter King said Thursday that Rep. Devin Nunes‘ memo includes “every relevant fact” to the case and believes the memo should come out.

“The first time the White House saw it is we had our people officially deliver it to [the] White House counsel, and the national security lawyers, on Monday night at the White House,” Mr. King, New York Republican, said on CNN.

Mr. King said that he agrees some Republicans “overstate” the case, but he said that is why the memo needs to be released. Once the information is out there, then the American public can make up their own minds about the situation.

Mr. Nunes, California Republican, drafted a memo based on intelligence that he described as abuses in the justice system in order to obtain surveillance on Trump campaign aides. The House intelligence committee voted to release the memo to the public, and it’s now up to the White House to decide whether or not to go ahead with that decision.

Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking member on the committee, said in a letter to Mr. Nunes that he changed the substance of the memo without allowing the committee to vote on it, as is protocol.

Democrats argue Republicans are politically motivated to undermine the justice system, but Republicans say it shows bias in the organization against the president.