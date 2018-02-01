CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate has passed legislation allowing physicians from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center to continue treating patients at outside facilities while the flood-damaged VA hospital is being renovated.

Other hospitals agreed to let VA providers use their facilities after a burst pipe in July caused severe flooding at the VA hospital in Manchester. But under New Hampshire licensing rules, doctors with out-of-state medical licenses can only practice at the VA hospital.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order in August to temporarily lift those requirements. The bill passed by the Senate Thursday would allow VA staffers to continue treating patients at other facilities until July 2019.

The flooding happened days after The Boston Globe published allegations of substandard care and conditions at the VA center.

The bill now goes to the House.