In a tweet on Thursday, bestselling author Stephen King said the deadly train crash in West Virginia is “karma” for the Republican lawmakers onboard.

A trainload of Republicans on their way to a pricey retreat hit a garbage truck. My friend Russ calls that karma. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2018

One person was killed and at least five were injured on Wednesday morning when a train carrying Republican members of Congress to a legislative retreat struck a garbage truck.

Mr. King’s tweet, which has not been taken down, came approximately 24 hours after the incident, well after the injuries and fatality were reported.

He acknowledged the death in a later tweet.

Of COURSE sorry the truck driver died. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2018

Several pundits and journalists deleted tweets and issued apologies after making jokes about the deadly accident.

Before any injuries were reported, Daily Beast writer and MSNBC contributor Sam Stein tweeted, “Cmon. Did they stage this metaphor?”

He later said the remark was “insensitive” and deleted it.