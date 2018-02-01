PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on efforts to punish an Arizona lawmaker found to have engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Female members of the Arizona House from Republican and Democratic parties have gathered in an emotional moment in advance of a vote that could lead to the expulsion of a male member that a report found violated sexual harassment rules.

In the center of the group was Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, whose complaint against fellow Republican Rep. Don Shooter prompted Thursday’s action.

Republican Rep. Kelly Townsend says she told members they could silently pray ands then told them “today is going to separate the politician from the statesmen, or stateswomen.”

Shooter says he won’t resign but accepts responsibility for boorish behavior and won’t fight a censure.

11:45 a.m.

Arizona House Speaker J.D. Mesnard is calling for the immediate expulsion of a fellow Republican after Rep. Don Shooter said a sexual harassment report that found he harassed female members omitted claims about another lawmaker.

Thursday’s developments come as the full House was poised to vote on Mesnard’s previous call for a formal censure of Shooter. He now says Shooter’s new comments represent a clear act of retaliation and harassment and he wants him voted out immediately.

Shooter says in an interview he deserves censure but did nothing to justify expulsion.

He sent a letter to fellow members Thursday saying a woman interviewed for the report looking into his behavior and that of Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita omitted a young woman’s complaint. He says she complained another lawmaker subjected her to unwanted sexual advances.

Shooter would not say who that lawmaker was.

___

10:30 a.m.

A Republican Arizona lawmaker says a report showing he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment toward women omits serious allegations against another House member.

Rep. Don Shooter faces a censure vote in the House Thursday and some GOP members want him expelled.

The report contains a section about Ugenti-Rita’s boyfriend sending sexually explicit communications to a person. The investigators determined they happened but there was no credible evidence Ugenti-Rita knew or was involved in the actions.

___

12:30 a.m.

A showdown is looming in the Arizona House over what penalty should be imposed on a Republican lawmaker found to have engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment toward women.

The House is set to meet late Thursday morning to consider Republican Speaker J.D. Mesnard’s proposal for a formal censure of Rep. Don Shooter. A censure is the harshest penalty possible short of expulsion.

Republican Majority Whip Kelly Townsend is calling for Shooter’s resignation and says she’ll move for an expulsion vote if he doesn’t step down. Meanwhile, some other Republicans believe Shooter deserves a lesser penalty or a chance to defend himself.

Expulsion requires support from 40 of 60 members, while a censure requires a simple majority. Republicans control 36 seats and Democrats 24.