By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Thursday, February 1, 2018

President Trump has read the classified memo accusing the FBI and Justice Department of surveillance abuses, the White House confirmed Thursday.

White House officials haven’t commented on the timing of releasing the four-page document to the public, but it’s expected soon.

“It’ll be reviewed and released at the appropriate time,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said on Fox News. “The president wants transparency, he wants the public to be able to see things. He’s made his inclination pretty clear.”

He said the White House is “engaged in a national security and legal review” of the memo.

