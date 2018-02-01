Twitter on Wednesday said roughly 1.4 million accounts engaged with content created by Russian propagandists during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, or more than double the number of users previously notified.

“We have expanded the number of people notified about interactions with Twitter accounts potentially connected to a propaganda effort by a Russian government-linked organization known as the Internet Research Agency,” the social media service said in a blog post published in tandem with the roll-out of warnings emailed to individuals affected.

Twitter last month said it was alerting some 677,775 users in the U.S. who had either followed, liked or retweeted content created by accounts linked to the Internet Research Agency, or IRA, a so-called “troll farm” accused of conducting misinformation campaigns on behalf of Russia.

Twitter has since started notifying any users who are based in the U.S. and either retweeted, quoted, replied to, mentioned or liked any content created by 3,814 IRA-linked accounts; followed the IRA-linked accounts at the time they were suspended; or might not have received last month’s notification based on their email settings, the company said in an update Wednesday.

“Approximately 1.4 million people have now received a notification from Twitter,” the update said.

The notifications told Twitter users that they had engaged with IRA-linked accounts, albeit without specifying the content in question, according to screenshots shared by users who received alerts Wednesday.

The U.S. intelligence community concluded last January that Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 White House race, including in part by inundating social media platforms with propaganda spread by the IRA’s professional internets trolls.

The IRA’s online activities included crafting tweets subsequently echoed by President Trump’s advisers, as well more than 100 bogus events viewed by hundreds of thousands of Facebook users during the 2016 election.

Russia has denied interfering in the 2016 race. Moscow’s meddling is currently the subject of ongoing investigations in the House, Senate and Department of Justice.