Buffalo wings? Check. Pizza? Check. Nachos and chips? Check and check. Salmonella? Wait a minute!

Food safety and health officials are alerting the public to potential hazards that could turn Super Bowl parties on Sunday into hospital visits on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week released guidelines on proper food handling and storage to diminish the potential for food poisoning and food-borne illness.

“Millions of people get sick from food poisoning each year, with 128,000 being hospitalized,” Paul Kiecker, acting administrator of the Food Safety and Inspection Service, said in a press release. “Super Bowl parties present more opportunities for food poisoning because of large crowds and the length of the game. By following a few simple tips, you can keep your family and friends safe.”

The USDA has a number of recommendations to reduce food-borne illness that could spoil a sports party:

• Don’t wash chicken wings as this can spread poultry juices on surfaces and contaminate other foods. Instead, be sure to wash your hands with warm soapy water.

• Keep raw meats separate from fruits and vegetables to prevent juices leaking onto other foods. When shopping, place raw meat, poultry, eggs and seafood in separate plastic bags.

• Be aware of the internal temperature of all meats and poultry to ensure no bacteria survive. In chicken, that’s 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Hot food should be kept hot and cold food cold to prevent the growth of bacteria. Rotate hot food out of an oven or warming dish every hour and keep cold food chilled on ice or distributed in small portions that can be consumed quickly. Food should not be left out at room temperature for more than two hours.

Super Bowl Sunday is the nation’s second biggest day for food consumption, behind Thanksgiving, and the abundance of high-calorie, fatty and sodium-filled foods will test the resolve of even the most resolute dieter.

The Calorie Control Council, an international association representing low- and reduced-calorie food and beverage industry, offers suggestions on how people can keep their calorie intake under control while facing a smorgasbord of unhealthy snacks.

Acknowledge that not every snack has to be consumed, the association recommends, and volunteer to bring lower-calories snacks or diet sodas instead of full fat. Fill up on the veggie tray before hitting the pizza, wings and nachos, and be aware of limiting mindless eating.

The abundance of food, coupled with heavy drinking, smoking and prolonged sitting also can increase a person’s risk for heart attack, said Dr. John Ryan, a cardiologist at the University of Utah Health.

“It’s about stress management and how you deal with stress,” Dr. Ryan advised in a statement released by the university.

It’s important to stay hydrated, and Dr. Ryan recommends taking water breaks along with the players. Also, take the opportunity during game breaks to get up and walk around, and focus on having at least one healthy food item, piling on veggies or baked chips.

Preparing for an upset, having a plan on how to cope if your team loses, also can help reduce stress levels during the game, health officials say.