MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker says he has no intentions of removing Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm from his job, despite calls from the chairman of the state Ethics Commission to do just that.

Walker said Thursday he has a high standard for removing someone who is in an elected position and nothing Chisholm has done rises to the level of warranting such a move.

The Democrat Chisholm helped lead a secret John Doe investigation into Walker and other conservative groups. The Wisconsin Supreme Court halted the probe in 2015, saying Walker and others had done nothing wrong.

The fallout has led to the state Senate voting to remove the head of both the state Ethics and Elections commissions.

Ethics Commission Chairman David Halbrooks last week called for Walker to remove Chisholm instead.