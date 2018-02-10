President Trump is merely a costume away from resembling a full-fledged dictator following reports of his planned military parade, comedian Bill Maher quipped during Friday’s episode of his weekly HBO program.

“We put together a ‘dictator checklist’ last year right around this time,” Mr. Maher said during Friday’s broadcast. “It’s pretty scary. And now with the military parades, he had 8 out of 10. Now he he’s gonna have 9 out of 10.”

The “Real Time with Bill Maher” host went on to rattle off a list of qualities Mr. Trump shares with foreign dictators.

“You’re a narcissist who likes to put your name or face on buildings; appoint family members to positions of power; rallies — who has rallies after the election is over?” Mr. Maher said.

“You hate the press and use your own propaganda outlet — Fox, ‘state TV,’ I call it,” Mr. Maher continued. “Missile parades; you use your office for you own personal financial gain; align with other dictators and strongmen; claim minorities are the cause of problems in this country; and you lie so freely that people don’t know what the truth is anymore.”

Mr. Trump has almost all the qualities worthy of being deemed a dictator, according to Mr. Maher.

“The last one, the one he hasn’t done: military costume,” Mr. Maher concluded.

Mr. Trump recently asked the Department of Defense to consider a possible military parade, The Washington Post first reported this week.

“President Trump is incredibly supportive of America’s great servicemembers who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe. He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said afterwards.