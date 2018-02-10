CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire won’t be creating a separate department for military and veterans services any time soon.

Currently, resources for veterans and military personnel related to education, housing, benefits and medical care are handled by separate entities. Some lawmakers wanted to bring all of those under one roof, but the House voted Thursday to further study the idea.

The vote followed the recommendation of the House committee on Executive Departments and Administration, which cited opposition from within the veterans’ community and a belief that the state would be better off spending money on actual services rather than reorganization.