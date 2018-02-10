SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Several thousand people are expected to attend the funeral Saturday in Salt Lake City for billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr., with speeches scheduled by top-ranking Mormon leaders and his son, the U.S. ambassador to Russia.

The memorial service starts at 11 a.m. inside the basketball arena at the University of Utah renamed in his honor 30 years ago.

Huntsman died Feb. 2 at age 80.

He was the founder and longtime executive chairman of Huntsman Corp., an $11 billion company that refines raw materials that go into thousands of products. The elder Huntsman and his family have given away more than $1.4 billion, including donations to a Salt Lake City cancer institute that bears his name.

He was also the father of Jon Huntsman Jr., the U.S. ambassador to Russia and former Utah governor, presidential candidate and ambassador to China and Singapore. Huntsman Jr. is one of several siblings who will speak at the memorial along with Paul Huntsman, who owns The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper, and Peter Huntsman, who last year took over as the Huntsman Corp.’s leader.

Russell M. Nelson, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is one of three top Mormon leaders scheduled to speak along with Dieter F. Uchtdorf and M. Russell Ballard. Uchtdorf and Ballard are members of a top-governing council called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

A committed member of the Mormon church, Huntsman served in several high-level leadership positions with the faith and had close friendships with the past five church presidents.

Huntsman Sr. was born in 1937 in Blackfoot, Idaho and later moved to California, where he met his wife Karen while in junior high school.

The couple later moved to Salt Lake City in the 1970s where they raised nine children, many of whom became involved in the family business. Huntsman is survived by his wife and eight children. One daughter, Kathleen Ann Huntsman, died in 2010 at age 44 after struggling for years with an eating disorder.

In 1970, Huntsman founded the Huntsman Container Corp., which focused on food packaging and pioneered the clamshell container used for McDonald’s Corp.’s Big Mac hamburger. He formed Huntsman Chemical Corp. in 1982 and more than a decade later, consolidated his companies as Huntsman Corp., producing materials used in a wide range of products, from textiles and paints to plastics and aviation components.

After amassing his fortune, Jon Huntsman gave more than $100 million in the mid-1990s to establish a research center at the University of Utah dedicated to finding a cure for cancer through human genetics.

Huntsman, who lost both his parents to cancer and fought his own battle with the disease, eventually gave more than $400 million to the Huntsman Cancer Institute and its foundation.