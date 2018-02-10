ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A member of the Air National Guard from central New York is now the top enlisted airman for the organization.

National Guard officials say Chief Master Sgt. Maureen Dooley, of Rome, is the command chief master sergeant for the 5,600-member New York AirNational Guard. In that position she will serve as the adviser to the state Air Guard commander on issues pertaining to enlisted airmen.

She replaces Chief Master Sgt. Amy Giaquinto, of Ballston Spa, who now serves at the top enlisted leader for both the New York Army and Air National Guard.

The Connecticut native served in the U.S. Air Force from 1979 to 1987. She joined the Air National Guard in 1995.

The Air National Guard has five bases located across New York state.