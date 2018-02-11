JERUSALEM (AP) - Israel says it will not send its envoy to the opening ceremony of an Israeli film festival in Paris over the organizers’ decision to screen a contentious, critically-acclaimed Israeli film.

Samuel Maoz’s “Foxtrot” is a drama exploring Israel’s West Bank occupation and the modern Israeli psyche. It has come under fire from Israel’s Culture Minister Miri Regev, who has said the film “slanders” the military.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry says Sunday the Israeli ambassador to France will not attend the festival’s opening night event when the film is being screened. It says the ambassador had urged organizers to choose a film that “is not controversial and suits a festive opening night” which “Jewish donors” are expected to attend. It says the festival, being held next month, declined the ambassador’s request.