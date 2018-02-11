JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s deputy president says ruling party leaders who are scheduled to meet on Monday will finalize a power transition from President Jacob Zuma, who faces widespread calls to resign because of corruption scandals.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday that he understands South Africans want the country’s leadership to resolve its problems and that the ANC party’s national executive committee “will be doing precisely that.”

Ramaphosa, who is expected to succeed Zuma, says discussions that he has held with Zuma had to be conducted with “care and purpose” and with the aim of uniting South Africans.

The political opposition has criticized the private talks between Ramaphosa and Zuma, saying the president may have been pressing for immunity from prosecution in exchange for his resignation.