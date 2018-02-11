Rep. Jim Jordan says the swamp struck back with the passage of a massive budget deal that increases government spending by $300 billion.

“I’m saying the swamp won and the American taxpayer lost,” Mr. Jordan, co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

The Ohio Republican said fiscal conservatives were poised to reduce government spending this time around, but Republican leadership caved despite having majorities in each house of Congress.

He dismissed Republicans who said there weren’t enough votes in the Senate to overcome a filibuster from Democrats.

“Last time I checked, Democrats don’t have 60 votes in the Senate, either,” Mr. Jordan said. “And last time I checked there’s more Republicans in the Senate than there are Democrats, more Republicans in the House than there are Democrats, and there’s a Republican in the White House.”

He said Washington did what it always does: “spend more on everything,” “grow government” and “give in to the Democrats,” instead of fighting for “what the people elected us to do.’”

President Trump signed the spending bill on Friday, reopening the government after a brief shutdown. He said the bill will make the military “stronger than ever before.”

“We love and need our Military and gave them everything – and more,” the president said in a tweet. “First time this has happened in a long time. Also means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!”

House Democrats threatened to block the bill because it did not include a deal to protect illegal immigrants who came to the country as children.

But ultimately enough Democrats voted for the legislation to offset Republican detractors, including Mr. Jordan.

Mr. Jordan said the spending bill is “not consistent with what the American people elected us to do, not consistent with what we told them we were going to do.”