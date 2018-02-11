White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway says President Trump has full confidence in Chief of Staff John Kelly and is not seeking a replacement.

“I spoke to the president last night, I told him I’d be with you today,” Ms. Conway told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday. “He said, ‘Please tell Jake that I have full faith in Chief of Staff John Kelly and that I’m not actively searching for replacements.’ He said, ‘I saw that all over the news today. I have faith in him.’”

Mr. Kelly’s job security has come into question over the White House’s handling of domestic abuse allegations against former staff secretary Rob Porter, who resigned on Wednesday. Mr. Porter has denied the allegations.

On Friday, Mr. Kelly reportedly told officials in the West Wing that he was willing to resign as chief of staff over his handling of the allegations.

Ms. Conway said Mr. Porter “did the right thing by resigning.”

“I have no reason not to believe the women,” Ms. Conway said.

In a tweet on Saturday, President Trump lamented that “lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation.”

“Some are true and some are false,” Mr. Trump said. “There is no recovery from someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?”