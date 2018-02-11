LAS VEGAS — The police department in Las Vegas has encrypted its radio channels, making it impossible for residents and others to listen to transmissions using scanners or websites.

The Las Vegas Sun reports Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says the transition to encrypted communications had been in the works for two years and was not in response to the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

Authorities say the change will let police guard sensitive transmissions, such as details about victims or tactical information a suspect armed with a scanner could hear over the open airwaves.

Police say media outlets will continue to have access to channels.