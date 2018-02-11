White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney says President Trump is “absolutely not” considering replacing Chief of Staff John Kelly.

“Absolutely not,” Mr. Mulvaney said on “Fox News Sunday” when asked if the president was having conversations about replacing Mr. Kelly. “And I think all the stories about replacing General Kelly are mostly being fed by people who are unhappy that they’ve lost access to the president under General Kelly’s leadership as chief of staff.”

Mr. Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, reportedly told West Wing officials on Friday that he was willing to resign over the handling of domestic abuse allegations against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter.

Mr. Porter, who has denied the allegations brought by both of his ex-wives, resigned on Wednesday.

Mr. Mulvaney said he’s “extraordinarily pleased” with Mr. Kelly’s performance as chief of staff.

“Everybody in the West Wing is,” Mr. Mulvaney said. “The president is, as well. I think that talk about the chief’s departure is much ado about nothing.”