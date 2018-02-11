FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida port says it’s the first in the country to implement a process that allows customers shipping vehicles to submit documents electronically instead of having to go in person.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Port Everglades says the new electronic validation program is for customers looking to ship used vehicles from South Florida to destinations throughout the Caribbean, Central America and beyond.

Port officials said Friday the new program also reduces shipment time by roughly a day and allows customers to submit digital copies online any time of the day or night for faster processing and approval.

More than 42,000 TEUs of vehicle cargo were exported at Port Everglades in 2017. TEUs are 20-foot equivalent units used to measure container volumes.