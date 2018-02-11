President Trump gave a boost Sunday to Rep. Lou Barletta’s run for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, saying the GOP congressman is a strong ally unlike incumbent Democrat Sen. Bob Casey.

“Rep. Lou Barletta, a Great Republican from Pennsylvania who was one of my very earliest supporters, will make a FANTASTIC Senator,” the president tweeted. “He is strong & smart, loves Pennsylvania & loves our Country! Voted for Tax Cuts, unlike Bob Casey, who listened to Tax Hikers Pelosi and Schumer!”

Pennsylvania was crucial to Mr. Trump’s upset win in 2016, as he put it in the GOP column in a presidential race for the first time since 1988. The mid-term Senate race will test whether Mr. Trump has coattails in the Keystone State.

Mr. Barletta is the leading Republican in the May primary. He picked up the Pennsylvania Republican Party endorsement Saturday.