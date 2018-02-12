The New York Times or North Korean propaganda?

Readers may be forgiven for confusing the two after a weekend in which America’s newsrooms raced to see who could lavish the most praise upon Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Ms. Kim, director of the Workers’ Party of Korea Propaganda and Agitation Department, made her star turn Friday at the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

While protesters burned North Korean flags outside of Olympic Stadium, cameras captured Ms. Kim glaring at U.S Vice President Mike Pence, sending the Fourth Estate into a tizzy.

1. The New York Times: “King Jong-un’s Sister Turns on the Charm, Taking Pence’s Spotlight”

Without a word, only flashing smiles, Kim Jong-un’s sister outflanked Vice President Mike Pence in diplomacy https://t.co/c2gTuSTF9e — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 11, 2018

2. CNN: “Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics”

Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics https://t.co/1EenqF8pi7pic.twitter.com/KULtJBtTEz — CNN (@CNN) February 10, 2018

3. The Washington Post: “The ‘Ivanka Trump of North Korea‘ captives people in the South at the Olympics”

The “Ivanka Trump of North Korea” captivates people in the South https://t.co/6TMXgO9X3I — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 10, 2018

4. Reuters: “North Korea heads for diplomacy gold medal at Olympics: analysts”

5. NPR: “Kim Yo Jong Fascinates, And Puzzles, In South Korea”

The Olympics are by far the most sustained public presence for Kim Yo Jong, who’d been something of a mystery, despite her known role in North Korea’s politburo. https://t.co/r6cwoYqH55 — NPR (@NPR) February 12, 2018

6. The Associated Press: “At Olympic Games, Kim Jong Un’s sister takes VIP seat”

Dressed in a black coat and hit with a barrage of camera flashes, Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s sister, arrives in the South for the Olympics, @KimTongHyung reports. https://t.co/ApaXPnwXh5 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 9, 2018

7. Yahoo Sports: “All swagger and smiles, Kim Jong Un’s mysterious sister gets her star turn at the Winter Olympics”

Kim Jong Un’s mysterious sister gets her star turn at the Winter Olympics https://t.co/jm9yUwIHwupic.twitter.com/NAltjyi4zq — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) February 10, 2018

8. The Daily Beast: “Kim Jong Un’s Little Sister Steals Pence’s Thunder and Trumps Trump, at Least in Seoul”

Trump is an evil dictator!



…also we love Kim Jong Un



-The Lefthttps://t.co/TAToKxsZDG — /r/The_Donald (@thedonaldreddit) February 7, 2018

9. Business Insider: “North Korea’s ‘Princess’ Kim Yo Jong threw Pence side-eye, cheered on a joint Korean hockey team, and pushed propaganda in her whirlwind trip to the Olympics”

North Korea’s ‘Princess’ Kim Yo Jong threw Pence side-eye, cheered on a joint Korean hockey team, and pushed propaganda in her whirlwind trip to the Olympics https://t.co/CMdeFALBpcpic.twitter.com/S74GAcATBF — Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 11, 2018

10. ABC News: “North Korea’s 200-plus cheerleaders command spotlight at 2018 Winter Olympics with synchronized chants”

11. Slate: “North Korea’s Cheer Squad Is a Mesmerizing, Charming Propaganda Victory for Kim Jong-un”