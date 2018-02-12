By Bradford Richardson - The Washington Times - Monday, February 12, 2018

The New York Times or North Korean propaganda?

Readers may be forgiven for confusing the two after a weekend in which America’s newsrooms raced to see who could lavish the most praise upon Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Ms. Kim, director of the Workers’ Party of Korea Propaganda and Agitation Department, made her star turn Friday at the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

While protesters burned North Korean flags outside of Olympic Stadium, cameras captured Ms. Kim glaring at U.S Vice President Mike Pence, sending the Fourth Estate into a tizzy.

1. The New York Times: “King Jong-un’s Sister Turns on the Charm, Taking Pence’s Spotlight”

2. CNN: “Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics”

3. The Washington Post: “The ‘Ivanka Trump of North Korea‘ captives people in the South at the Olympics”

4. Reuters: “North Korea heads for diplomacy gold medal at Olympics: analysts”

5. NPR: “Kim Yo Jong Fascinates, And Puzzles, In South Korea”

6. The Associated Press: “At Olympic Games, Kim Jong Un’s sister takes VIP seat”

7. Yahoo Sports: “All swagger and smiles, Kim Jong Un’s mysterious sister gets her star turn at the Winter Olympics”

8. The Daily Beast: “Kim Jong Un’s Little Sister Steals Pence’s Thunder and Trumps Trump, at Least in Seoul”

9. Business Insider: “North Korea’s ‘Princess’ Kim Yo Jong threw Pence side-eye, cheered on a joint Korean hockey team, and pushed propaganda in her whirlwind trip to the Olympics”

10. ABC News: “North Korea’s 200-plus cheerleaders command spotlight at 2018 Winter Olympics with synchronized chants”

11. Slate: “North Korea’s Cheer Squad Is a Mesmerizing, Charming Propaganda Victory for Kim Jong-un

