A home intruder who forced his way inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent’s house early Monday morning didn’t exit alive.

Miami-Dade police say Robert Young III, 28, was shot and killed by Maria Otero, the branch chief of the Miami office of the CBP at 1:29 a.m. The 55-year-old agent took action after the suspect crashed through glass doors.

“We’re still combing through the house,” Miami-Dade police Sgt. Carlos Rosario, a spokesman, said early Monday, the Miami Herald reported. “I have no information on the intruder being armed. The subject was dead inside the residence.”

The newspaper said that Florida’s “Castle Doctrine” law — deadly force can be used against armed or unarmed intruders — likely ensures that no charges will be brought against the agent.

Ms. Otero is a 25-year veteran of the law enforcement community.

The deceased suspect’s history includes a 2013 conviction for grand theft and probation for carrying a concealed weapon. He was awaiting trial for a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge before his death.