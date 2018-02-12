President Trump announced his 11th wave of judicial nominees on Monday, intending to nominate nine federal judges including four federal circuit court picks.

Since taking office roughly one year ago, Mr. Trump faced an unprecedented amount of vacancies on the federal bench.

He’s had 13 circuit court judges confirmed in the past year.

His list Monday included five district court nominees and four circuit court picks, including: Mark J. Bennett for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Andrew S. Oldham for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Michael Y. Scudder, Jr. for the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Judge Amy J. St. Eve for the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The announcement comes as the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold confirmation hearings for five judges on Wednesday and vote on four Thursday, setting them up for a confirmation vote on the Senate floor.

There are 26 judicial nominees currently awaiting confirmation votes as of Monday.

In his first 12 months in office, Mr. Trump had 23 federal judges confirmed, outpacing former President Barack Obama, who only had 14 judges confirmed during his first year.

That record has thrilled conservatives, who say Mr. Trump is building an army of young conservative-leaning judges who will fill the federal bench for years.